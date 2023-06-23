СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. юния наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас зохабел наш мили супруг и оцец

ДЮРА КОЛЄСАР

(1957–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Вше це будземе ношиц у наших шерцох з любову и почитованьом. Супруга Наталия, син Михайло и дзивка Мирослава зоз Душаном
Спочивай у мире!