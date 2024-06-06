СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. юния 2024. року наполня ше два роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили супруг и оцец

ДЮРА КОЛЄСАР

(1957–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, алє ми це вше будземе ношиц у наших думкох и шерцох, з любову и почитованьом. Супруга Наталия, син Михайло зоз заручнїцу Катарину и дзивка Мирослава зоз супругом Душаном
Спочивай у мире Божим!