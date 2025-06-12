СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. юния 2025. року наполнєли ше три жалосни роки як нас зохабел наш мили супруг и оцец

ДЮРА КОЛЄСАР

(1957–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Вше це будземе ношиц у наших шерцох и памяткох з любову и почитованьом Супруга Наталия, син Михайло зоз дзивку Катарину и дзивка Мирослава зоз супругом Душаном
Спочивай у мире!