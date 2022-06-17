ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. юния 2022. нас зохабел мой жец

ДЮРА КОЛЄСАР

(1957–2022)


Останєш вично у моїм думкох и шерцу. Натала Надьова
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest