ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Стреду, 16. октобра 2024. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили шовґор

ДЮРА КОСТЕЛНИК

(24. VI 1944 – 16. X 2024)
з Руского Керестура


Мили шовґре, подаровали сце нам вельо любови, красни памятки и вельо раз нєсебично помогли. Нїґда Вас нє забудземе. Дзекуєме за шицко!
Спочивайце у мире Божим! Марча Сопкова и дзеци Любомир и Терезка зоз фамелиями