ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Стреду, 16. октобра 2024. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили шовґор

ДЮРА КОСТЕЛНИК

(24. VI 1944 – 16. X 2024)
з Руского Керестура


Мили шовґре, Ваша любов и доброта хтори сце нам щиро даровали, маю занавше место у наших шерцох и памяткох.
Спочивайце у мире Божим! Фемка Паланчайова и дзеци Владко и Терезка зоз фамелиями