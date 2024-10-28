ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Стреду, 16. октобра 2024. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили шовґор

ДЮРА КОСТЕЛНИК

(24. VI 1944 – 16. X 2024)
з Руского Керестура


Кажда хвилька препровадзена зоз Вами на окремни способ збогацовала нашо животи. Ваша любов и доброта буду тирваци у наших памяткох.
Най Вас ангели чуваю. Мижо и Блаженка Бодянцово и дзеци Владко и Таня зоз фамелию