ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Стреду, 16. октобра 2024. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ДЮРА КОСТЕЛНИК

(24. VI 1944 – 16. X 2024)
з Руского Керестура


З любову, яку шмерц нє претаргує и жалосцу яку час нє лїчи, будземe це вично ношиц у шерцу и души. Будзеш хибиц у каждей часци нашого живота. Дзекуєме ци за шицко!
Спочивай у мире Божим! Твоя супруга Ана, синове Дюри и Мижо, нєвеста Таня, унуки Дамир зоз Андрею, Лидия зоз Уґлєшом, Филип, Ана и Патрик и праунуки Кася, Анастасия и Доситей