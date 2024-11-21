СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше штерацец днї як нас зохабел наш кум

ДЮРА КОСТЕЛНИК

(1944–2024)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це буду чувац кумово Бодянцово зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!