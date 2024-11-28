СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Пондзелок, 25. новембра 2024. року, наполнєли ше штерацец днї як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ДЮРА КОСТЕЛНИК

(24. VI 1944 – 16. X 2024)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, алє нє зменшує боль и смуток за тобу. Дзекуєме ци за щешлїви роки котри зме препровадзели вєдно и за щиру любов и доброту котру ши нам нєсебично даровал. Твоя супруга Ана, синове Дюри и Мижо, нєвеста Таня, унуки Дамир зоз Андрею, Лидия зоз Уґлєшом, Филип, Ана и Патрик и праунуки Кася, Анастасия и Доситей
Спочивай у мирe Божим!