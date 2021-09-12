СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. септембра наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас зохабел наш мили

ДЮРА МУДРИ

(1952–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Нїґда це нє забуду твойо супруга Люпка, син Мирослав, дзивка Марина, жец Петро и унучок Стефан
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest