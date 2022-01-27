СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. януара наполня ше 6 мешаци як нас напущел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

ДЮРА МУДРИ

(1952–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а ти нам вше баржей хибиш. Алє твоя доброта навики остава у наших шерцох. Ожалосцени: супруга Любка, син Мирослав, дзивка Марина, жец Петро и унучок Стефан
Спочивай у мире Божим!
