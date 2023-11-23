СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. новембра 2023. року наполнєли ше 5 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ДЮРА МУЧЕНСКИ

(1940–2018)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и подзековносцу, памятки на Вас навики чуваю вашо наймилши – супруга Еуфемия, син Дюра и нєвеста Марча, дзивка Оленка и жец Янко, та унуки Иван зоз фамелию, Соня зоз фамелию, Александра и Теодора
Спочивайце у мире Божим!