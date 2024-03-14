НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. марца наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ДЮРА ОРОС

(1940–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго чуваю син Дюра зоз супругу Весну, унуки Сашка и Тамара зоз супругом Робертом и дзецми Софию, Стефани и Филипом
Спочивайце у мире Божим!