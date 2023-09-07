НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. септембра наполня ше 6 мешаци як вецей нє з нами наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ДЮРА ОРОС

(1940–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки чува син Дюра зоз супругу Весну и дзецми Сашку и Тамару зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!