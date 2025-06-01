СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. мая 2025. року наполнєли ше дзешец роки як нє з нами наш брат и бачи

ДЮРА ПАП ПАПЯНКОВ

(1945–2015)
з Ветернику


Вично го буду паметац брат Янко зоз супругу Марию и їх дзеци Славка, Мирко и Томислав зоз Нового Саду
Най спочива у мире Божим!