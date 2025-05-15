СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. мая 2025. року наполнєли ше 10 роки як нас зохабел наш длугорочни колеґа и редактор

ДЮРА ПАП

(1945–2015)


Вично нам останю красни памятки на ньго. Колектив НВУ „Руске слово”