ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. децембра зохабел нас у вичней жалосци наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ДЮРА СОПКА

(19. II 1940 – 2. XII 2021)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцена супруга Меланка, дзивки Лїляна и Соня, жецове Дюра и Срдян, та унуки Петрик, Стефан и Сара Навики будзеш з нами у наших шерцох и думкох.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
