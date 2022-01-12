СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. януара наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас зохабел наш мили шовґор

ДЮРА СОПКА

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго будзе чувац Фема Ходакова зоз дзецми
Вичная памят!
