ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. децембра зохабел нас наш добри и мили шовґор

ДЮРА СОПКА

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Будзе нам навики у найкрасших памяткох! Марча Ґалускова зоз мужом и дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest