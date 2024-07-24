ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 21. юлия занавше нас напущел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ДЮРА ТАКАЧ

(1930–2024)
з Нового Саду (народзени у Дюрдьове)


З любову и почитованьом памятку на це буду чувац дзивка Марияна, унука Катарина и праунуки Виктор и Ема Хованє ше отрима на Городским теметове у Новим Садзе, на соботу 27. юлия, на 12 годзин.
Спочивай у мире Божим!