ЖАЛОСНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. юлия 2025. наполнєл ше смутни рок як нас занавше напущел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ДЮРА ТАКАЧ

(1930–2024)
з Нового Саду (народзени у Дюрдьове)


З любову и почитованьом памятку на це чуваю дзивка Марияна, унука Катарина и праунуки Виктор и Ема
Спочивай у мире Божим!