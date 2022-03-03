ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. фебруара 2022. року нас занавше зохабел оцец, дїдо и швекор

ДЮРА ФЕКЕТЕ

(1949–2022)
з Коцура


Памятки на його доброту, пожертвовносц и любов буду паметац и чувац супруга Славица, дзивки Моника и Ясминка зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
