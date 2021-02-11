СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнюю ше 12 роки як ше преселєл до вичносци мой мили оцец и дїдо

ДЮРА ХОМА

(1944–2009)
з Руского Керестура


Прешвидко ши пошол, нє сцигол ши ше порадовац здобутей пензиї, твоїм праунуком З любову и почитованьом, син Дюра и унука Тамара
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest