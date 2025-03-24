ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. марца 2025. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили брат и шовґор

ДЮРА ЧОРДАШ

(1951–2025)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом у красних памяткох чувац го будзе шестра Олґица зоз супругом Николом и їх дзеци Тамара и Марина зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!