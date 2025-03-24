ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. марца 2025. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

ДЮРА ЧОРДАШ

(1951–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на твою любов и пожертвовносц у своїх шерцох чувац буду синове Зоран, Владимир, Златко зоз супругу Марину, Мирослав зоз супругу Тамару, унуки Теодора, Лора, Матео, Миа, Симона, Ена, Лиам и Лука
Спочивай у мире Божим!