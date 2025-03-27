ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. марца 2025. року зохабел нас наш мили Дюри

ДЮРА ЧОРДАШ

(1951–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Пошол ши сциха, нєсподзивано, так як ши и жил – добри, вредни, каждому у помоци. Навики це будземе чувац у наших шерцох и молитвох. Томислав зоз супругу Марию, и синами Жельком и Златком зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!