СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешло двацец осем роки як нас занавше охабел наш мили оцец и д їдо

ДЮРА ШАЙТОШ

(1934–1993)
з Нового Саду


Памятку на його пожертвованосц, доброту, красни слова и поради навики чуваю дзивка Ана, жец Микола и унука Макаї Татяна зоз супругом Желимиром и сином Миколком
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest