СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. новембра наполнєли ше 5 роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили син, супруг и оцец

ДЮРА ШОВШ

(1953‒2016)
з Руского Керестура


Вше будзеш у наших молитвох и шерцох. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
