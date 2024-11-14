СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. новембра наполня ше осем роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили син, супруг и оцец

ДЮРА ШОВШ

(1953–2016)
з Руского Керестура


Вше будзеш у наших молитвох и шерцох. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!