ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. фебруара 2025. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

ДЮРА ШТРАНҐАР

(3.VI 1953–14.II 2025)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на його милу подобу занавше буду чувац дзивка Миряна, жец Неманя и унук Лукa