OСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. фебруара 2025. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

ДЮРА ШТРАНҐАР

(3.VI 1953–14.II 2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на вашу милу подобу з любову и почитованьом буду чувац син Дюра, нєвеста Таня, и унучата Теодора и Ґлориян