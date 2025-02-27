ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. фебруара 2025. року нєсподзивано ме зохабел мой мили супруг

ДЮРА ШТРАНҐАР

(3.VI 1953–14.II 2025)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на його милу подобу занавше будзе чувац супруга Амала
Най спочива у мире Божим!