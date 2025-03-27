СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше смутни 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

ДЮРА ШТРАНҐАР

(1953–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Ваша мила подоба занавше останє глїбоко урезана у наших шерцох. Памятку на вас чуваю син Дюра, нєвеста Таня и унучата Теодора и Ґлориян