СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 40 смутни днї як ме занавше зохабел мой мили супруг

ДЮРА ШТРАНҐАР

(1953-2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на заєднїцки живот занавше будзе чувац супруга Амала