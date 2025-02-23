ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. фебруара 2025. року занавше нас зохабел

ДЮРА ШТРАНҐАР

(1953–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на вас и вашу любов навики будзе чувац син Деян зоз супругу Таню, и дзецми Теодором и Адрияну Штранґарово
Спочивайце у мире Божим!