ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. октобра 2021. року занавше нас охабел наш мили супруг и оцец

ДЮРА ҐАЙДОШ

(1955–2021)
з Коцура


Твою доброту вично будземе паметац.
Ожалосцени: супруга Мария и дзивка Тат’яна
