НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. априла 2022. року наполня ше 14 роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац, баба и прабаба

ДЮРДЇНКА ХОМА

(1940–2008)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на єй доброту чуваю єй наймилши!
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest