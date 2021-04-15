СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. априла 2021. року наполнєли ше 13 смутни роки як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ДЮРДЇНКА ХОМА

(1940–2008)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на єй любов и доброту буду чувац єй наймилши
Най спочива у мире Божим!
