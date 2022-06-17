ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Милому братнякови

ДЮРИКОВИ КОЛЄСАРОВИ



Занавше будзеш у моїх памяткох. Спочивай у мире Божим!
Маруся Бучкова зоз супругом и дзецми
