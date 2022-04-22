ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. априла 2022. року у своїм 67. року живота, нєсподзивано нас зохабел наш мили и добри

ДЮРИ ВАРҐА

(1955–2022)
з Нового Саду


Дзекуєме ци за почитованє, любов и потримовку у наших найчежших часох. Мал ши за нас вше слова поцешеня и ришеня. Роки прешли, алє слики и памятки на тебе нє виблядню док ми жиєме. Спочивай у мирe, там дзе нєт жалю и болю.
Фамелия Олеярових зоз Керестура: тета Ирина, єй унук Владко и унука Наташа зоз фамелиями
