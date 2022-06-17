ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. юния 2022. року зохабел нас занавше наш братняк

ДЮРИ КОЛЄСАР

(1957–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго буду чувац шестринїца Мелания Колбас и братняци Дюра, Славко и Юлин Рацово з фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
