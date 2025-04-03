ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Остатнї поздрав кумови

ЕВҐЕНИЄ МЕДЄШИ Генц

(1951–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки зоз почитованьом будземе чувац на твою доброту, поради и потримовку. Ирина Олеяр, Владимир и Марина Олеяр зоз дзецми Валентину и Николину, Наташа и Зоран Вуксан зоз дзецми Андрейом и Ивану
Одпочивай у Божим мире!