ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Шовґрови котри ше упокоєл 28. марца

ЕВҐЕНИЄ МЕДЄШИ – Генц

(1951–2025)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом Тиркайлово – Янко, Весна и Михал зоз своїма фамелиями и Мария Варґова зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!