ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. марца 2025. року занавше нас зохабел наш шовґор Генц

ЕВҐЕНИЄ МЕДЄШИ – Генц

(1951–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Останє нам у красних памяткох. Фамелия Пашо – Еуфемия, Яким и Михайло зоз своїма фамелиями
Най спочива у мире!