ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. марца 2025. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили шовґор Генц

ЕВҐЕНИЄ МЕДЄШИ – Генц

(1951–2025)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на це буду чувац бачи Янко и андя Гелена Тиркайлово, Таня и Янко Катоново зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!