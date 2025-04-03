ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. марца 2025. року преселєл ше до вичносци

ЕВҐЕНИЄ МЕДЄШИ – Генц

(1951–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Остатнї поздрав од братняка Владимира Медєшового зоз супругу Таню и дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!