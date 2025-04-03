ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. марца 2025. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЕВҐЕНИЄ МЕДЄШИ

(1951–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на тебе будзе навики чувац син Евґениє зоз супругу Силвану и дзецми Симону и Серґейом
Най будзе Сила зоз тобу.