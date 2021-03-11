СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. марца наполнї ше три роки як престало дуркац шерцо нашей милей мацери, швекри, баби и прабаби

ЕВҐЕНИЇ ШАЙТОШ
народзеней Ковач

(1936–2018)
з Нового Саду


У своїх шерцох и молитвох памятку на ню чуваю син Миломир и дзивка Мира зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
