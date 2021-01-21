У ЗДОГАДОВАНЮ

13. януара занавше нас зохабел наш оцец и дїдо

ЕЛЕМИР БУДИНСКИ

(1954–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Таки одход вше боляцо нєсподзива, а пражнїну нє виполнї вецей нїч. Оставаш зоз нами покля дихаме, у памяткох и подзековносци за доброту котру ши нєсебично дзелєл нам шицким. Вше твоя дзивка, Лидия Горняк зоз супругом Юлином и дзецми Давидом, Сару и Рею.
Вичная памят!
